Kansas man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in death of son who was fed to pigs

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — A Kansas man who pleaded guilty to killing his 7-year-old son, whose remains were fed to pigs, says his lawyer pressured him to into the plea.

Michael Jones of Kansas City, Kansas, is serving a life sentence after the 2015 murder plea. The Kansas City Star reports that Jones was in court Friday seeking to withdraw the plea.

Deputy District Attorney Crystalyn Oswald argued there is “no manifest injustice,” as required by Kansas law to withdraw a guilty plea.

Adrian Jones’ remains were found in a pigsty outside the family home in November 2015. Jones’ wife and Adrian’s stepmother, 31-year-old Heather Jones, is also serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to first-degree murder and child abuse

