Man dies in crash on U.S. 23 in Lewis Center Sunday morning

By Published:

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 in Delaware County Sunday.

The Patrol says 64-year-old Edward Stahl Jr. of Columbus failed to yield to another vehicle as he attempted to turn onto U.S. 23 from Menards. The other driver, who was in a 2016 Nissan Rogue, struck Stahl’s 2006 BMW 530i on the driver’s side.

The crash happened around 9:24am.

Stahl was transported to Ohio Health-Lewis Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s