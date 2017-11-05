Man dies in crash on U.S. 23 in Lewis Center Sunday morning

DELAWARE CO., OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a man has died after a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 23 in Delaware County Sunday.

The Patrol says 64-year-old Edward Stahl Jr. of Columbus failed to yield to another vehicle as he attempted to turn onto U.S. 23 from Menards. The other driver, who was in a 2016 Nissan Rogue, struck Stahl’s 2006 BMW 530i on the driver’s side.

The crash happened around 9:24am.

Stahl was transported to Ohio Health-Lewis Center where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.