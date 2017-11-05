Man in critical condition after being struck by car in northeast Columbus

MIFFLIN TWP, OH (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in northeast Columbus.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jimmy Carper, 66, was struck by a 2001 Ford Focus sedan traveling west on Agler Road near Perdue Avenue around 10:54pm Saturday. Carper was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Sheriff Dallas Baldwin identified the driver of the vehicle as Beverly Williams, 70. Williams was the only person in the car.

The crash remains under investigation.

