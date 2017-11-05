Max’s Mission: Meet Frankie, a young black lab mix up for adoption

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Stop the Suffering Central Ohio to meet Frankie, a black lab mix looking for his forever home.

Frankie is very friendly and outgoing. He only has three legs, but you would never be able to tell — it even took Hattie and Max a minute to realize it because he gets around so well. Frankie would love to find an active family that can spend time playing. He gets along great with other dogs.

Stop the Suffering is a rescue group that primarily transports dogs from rural areas in Ohio to place them in rescues. For more information about Stop the Suffering or to learn how you can adopt Frankie, visit www.stopthesuffering.org. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.