No one injured in fire at east Columbus tire shop

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Crews with Columbus Fire say no one was hurt in a fire on the east side Sunday.

It happened just before 10pm at a tire store on East Main Street.

Firefighters on scene say the roof partially collapsed so crews had to battle the fire from the outside.

The fire is being investigated as “suspicious” because no one was inside at the time but crews couldn’t say it was weather related at this time.

