Ohio State falls to No. 11 in AP poll after loss to Iowa

WCMH photo

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University dropped 8 places in the AP Top 25 Poll after a stunning loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Notre Dame and Clemson climbed in this week’s poll as OSU and Big Ten rival Penn State fell out of the top 10.

Alabama remains No. 1 and Georgia No. 2 in the AP Top 25, while their positions are reversed in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The rest of the AP poll has Notre Dame moving up to No. 3, Clemson No. 4 and Oklahoma No. 5. Unbeaten Wisconsin slipped two spots to No. 6, Ohio State fell eight spots to No. 11 and Penn State dropped nine to No. 16.

