Police: Burglary suspect took elaborate measures to conceal south Columbus break-in

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are asking for tips that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for two elaborate break-ins and burglaries at a south Columbus business.

On Sept. 24, an unknown suspect disabled an alarm system and broke into a business on the 800 block of Harmon Avenue in South Franklinton. The suspect took elaborate measures to conceal their activity, cutting a hole in the fence of a neighboring business and disabling the floodlights.

Shortly after the break-in, an unknown male walked into a nearby business and attempted to sell a television that had been stolen during the burglary.

Two days later, the same business was broken into for a second time using similar methods.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the person responsible for the crime. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS(8477). You can also submit a tip online at www.stopcrime.org or through the free P3 Tips mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices. All tips submitted to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.