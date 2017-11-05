Radar confirms tornado near Mercer County, Ohio

MERCER COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in Mercer County Sunday afternoon, according to WHIO-TV.

Auglaize and Mercer counties are under a tornado watch until 3:15 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The Northern Indiana office of the National Weather Services posted these images to Twitter:

