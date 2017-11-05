RescuedOhio volunteer says one thing can help prevent canine breast cancer

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — When it comes to dogs and health issues, breast cancer isn’t usually the first thing that comes to mind.

However, it’s more common than one would think.

“It’s really common in dogs that haven’t been spayed to develop mammary cancer,” said Dr. Rebecca Schwarz of the Animal Care Center of Polaris.

Unfortunately, the cost for rescue dogs that have breast cancer and other health issues can take a toll on shelters and rescue groups. Even at a steep discount, RescuedOhio pays $25,000 a month in vet costs.

Jillian Lenczicki from RescuedOhio visited the NBC4 studio to speak with NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks about the one simple thing all dog owners can do to help prevent canine breast cancer: spaying your pet.

