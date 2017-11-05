Sen. Rand Paul recovering from 5 broken ribs

In this Aug. 11, 2017 photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks to supporters in Hebron, Ky. A man has been arrested and charged with assaulting and injuring Rand Paul. Kentucky State Police said in a news release Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 that Paul suffered a minor injury when 59-year-old Rene Boucher assaulted him at his Warren County home on Friday afternoon. The release did not provide details of the assault or the nature of Paul's injury. In a statement, Paul spokeswoman Kelsey Cooper said the Republican senator was "fine." (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, file)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — A senior adviser for Rand Paul says the U.S. senator is recovering from five broken ribs following an assault at his home.

Doug Stafford said it is unclear when Paul will return to work since he is in considerable pain and has difficulty getting around, including flying. Stafford said Sunday that the broken ribs include three displaced fractures, which can lead to life-threatening injuries. The severe pain can last for weeks or months.

Police arrested 59-year-old Rene Boucher on Saturday and charged him with misdemeanor fourth-degree assault with a minor injury. Boucher is accused of attacking Paul on Friday, but officials have not released a motive.

Boucher lives next door to Paul and his wife, according to Warren County property records.

Boucher was released from jail on Saturday. He has not returned a call seeking comment.

A neighbor told NBC affiliate WAVE of Louisville that the two men have had ongoing problems and Paul was mowing the lawn at the time of the assault. A state police spokesperson would not confirm those details Saturday.

