Witness, bystanders hold robber down until police arrive to make arrest

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say a witness and bystanders helped hold a robber down until police could arrive Saturday night.

It happened at a CVS on Sawmill Road around 7:15pm.

The suspect, Khalid Ali walked into the store, went to the pharmacy and jumped the counter.

He demanded specific drugs and threatened to shoot the pharmacist.

Ali ran to the front of the store and a was tackled by a witness. The witness was helped by two others to hold Ali down until officers showed up.

Ali was arrested and faces robbery charges.