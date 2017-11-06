10th wettest November day on record!

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sunday a slow moving frontal boundary not only produced at least a half dozen tornadoes across Ohio, but produced epic rainfall for the month of November.  In Columbus we saw nearly 2″ of rainfall in a month that normally only sees 3.2″ of rainfall.

 

In Columbus 1.72″ of rain fell, it was the 10th wettest day in November in history in the city:

  1. 2.18″  11-18-1881
  2. 2.38″  11-10-1985
  3. 1.91″  11-9-1895
  4. 1.19″  11-6-1880
  5. 1.86″  11-4-1936
  6. 1.82″  11-16-1955
  7. 1.79″  11-23-1891
  8. 1.77″  11-16-1927
  9. 1.76″  11-25-2010
  10. 1.72″  11-5-2017

Around Central/Southern Ohio, Columbus wouldn’t even be in the top half of the highest rainfall reports:

Below are rainfall totals for Sunday (11/5) and through the event into Monday (11/6).

 

  • 4.56″  Westerville – South Hoover Reservoir
  • 4.15″  Chillicothe
  • 4.08″  Hallsville
  • 4.00″  Millfield
  • 3.96″  Mount Sterling
  • 3.60″  Andersonville
  • 3.56″  Salt Fork Lake
  • 3.47″  Laurelville
  • 3.44″  Trimble
  • 3.40″  Nelsonville
  • 3.18″  Canal Winchester
  • 3.15″  Summit Hill
  • 2.97″  Ross County Airport
  • 2.96″  Groveport
  • 2.93″  London
  • 2.82″  Rockbridge
  • 2.80″  Albany
  • 2.80″  Deer Creek Lake
  • 2.75″  Waverly
  • 2.71″  Glouster
  • 2.70″  Galena
  • 2.69″  Lancaster
  • 2.64″  McConnelsville
  • 2.64″  Reynoldsburg
  • 2.61″  Athens
  • 2.56″  Corning
  • 2.51″  New Albany
  • 2.48″  Paint Creek Lake
  • 2.48″  Plain City – Jonathan Alder HS
  • 2.48″  Quaker City
  • 2.48″  Williamsport
  • 2.47″  Cambridge
  • 2.45″  Pickerington
  • 2.44″  Marion
  • 2.43″  Columbus – Bolton Field
  • 2.41″  Leesburg
  • 2.41″  Washington Court House
  • 2.37″  Granville
  • 2.36″  Columbus – Downtown
  • 2.35″  Zanesville
  • 2.33″  Newark
  • 2.32″  Kimbolton
  • 2.30″  Fayette County Airport
  • 2.28″  Gahanna
  • 2.25″  Apple Valley
  • 2.24″  Hilliard
  • 2.24″  New Castle
  • 2.24″  New Lexington
  • 2.22″  Columbus – John Glenn International Aiport
  • 2.21″  Senacaville
  • 2.14″  Beverly
  • 2.12″  Amanda
  • 2.12″  Pataskala
  • 2.12″  Pleasant City
  • 2.08″  Circleville
  • 2.08″  Dublin
  • 2.04″  Delaware
  • 2.03″  Alexandria
  • 2.03″  Roseville
  • 1.96″  Columbus – OSU Airport
  • 1.93″  Mount Vernon
  • 1.84″  Coshocton
  • 1.80″  Upper Arlington
  • 1.76″  Mount Gilead
  • 1.70″  Croton
  • 1.70″  Galion
  • 1.48″  Marysville
  • 1.40″  Utica
  • 1.20″  Frazeysburg
  • 1.14″  West Jefferson
  • 1.08″  Kenton
  • 0.96″  Beaver
  • 0.92″  Lucasville
  • 0.48″  Crooksville

 

If you ever get heavy rain, snow, or have questions about any kind of weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s