10th wettest November day on record!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sunday a slow moving frontal boundary not only produced at least a half dozen tornadoes across Ohio, but produced epic rainfall for the month of November. In Columbus we saw nearly 2″ of rainfall in a month that normally only sees 3.2″ of rainfall.

In Columbus 1.72″ of rain fell, it was the 10th wettest day in November in history in the city:

2.18″ 11-18-1881 2.38″ 11-10-1985 1.91″ 11-9-1895 1.19″ 11-6-1880 1.86″ 11-4-1936 1.82″ 11-16-1955 1.79″ 11-23-1891 1.77″ 11-16-1927 1.76″ 11-25-2010 1.72″ 11-5-2017

Around Central/Southern Ohio, Columbus wouldn’t even be in the top half of the highest rainfall reports:

Below are rainfall totals for Sunday (11/5) and through the event into Monday (11/6).

4.56″ Westerville – South Hoover Reservoir

4.15″ Chillicothe

4.08″ Hallsville

4.00″ Millfield

3.96″ Mount Sterling

3.60″ Andersonville

3.56″ Salt Fork Lake

3.47″ Laurelville

3.44″ Trimble

3.40″ Nelsonville

3.18″ Canal Winchester

3.15″ Summit Hill

2.97″ Ross County Airport

2.96″ Groveport

2.93″ London

2.82″ Rockbridge

2.80″ Albany

2.80″ Deer Creek Lake

2.75″ Waverly

2.71″ Glouster

2.70″ Galena

2.69″ Lancaster

2.64″ McConnelsville

2.64″ Reynoldsburg

2.61″ Athens

2.56″ Corning

2.51″ New Albany

2.48″ Paint Creek Lake

2.48″ Plain City – Jonathan Alder HS

2.48″ Quaker City

2.48″ Williamsport

2.47″ Cambridge

2.45″ Pickerington

2.44″ Marion

2.43″ Columbus – Bolton Field

2.41″ Leesburg

2.41″ Washington Court House

2.37″ Granville

2.36″ Columbus – Downtown

2.35″ Zanesville

2.33″ Newark

2.32″ Kimbolton

2.30″ Fayette County Airport

2.28″ Gahanna

2.25″ Apple Valley

2.24″ Hilliard

2.24″ New Castle

2.24″ New Lexington

2.22″ Columbus – John Glenn International Aiport

2.21″ Senacaville

2.14″ Beverly

2.12″ Amanda

2.12″ Pataskala

2.12″ Pleasant City

2.08″ Circleville

2.08″ Dublin

2.04″ Delaware

2.03″ Alexandria

2.03″ Roseville

1.96″ Columbus – OSU Airport

1.93″ Mount Vernon

1.84″ Coshocton

1.80″ Upper Arlington

1.76″ Mount Gilead

1.70″ Croton

1.70″ Galion

1.48″ Marysville

1.40″ Utica

1.20″ Frazeysburg

1.14″ West Jefferson

1.08″ Kenton

0.96″ Beaver

0.92″ Lucasville

0.48″ Crooksville

If you ever get heavy rain, snow, or have questions about any kind of weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave