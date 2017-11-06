10th wettest November day on record!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Sunday a slow moving frontal boundary not only produced at least a half dozen tornadoes across Ohio, but produced epic rainfall for the month of November. In Columbus we saw nearly 2″ of rainfall in a month that normally only sees 3.2″ of rainfall.
In Columbus 1.72″ of rain fell, it was the 10th wettest day in November in history in the city:
- 2.18″ 11-18-1881
- 2.38″ 11-10-1985
- 1.91″ 11-9-1895
- 1.19″ 11-6-1880
- 1.86″ 11-4-1936
- 1.82″ 11-16-1955
- 1.79″ 11-23-1891
- 1.77″ 11-16-1927
- 1.76″ 11-25-2010
- 1.72″ 11-5-2017
Around Central/Southern Ohio, Columbus wouldn’t even be in the top half of the highest rainfall reports:
Below are rainfall totals for Sunday (11/5) and through the event into Monday (11/6).
- 4.56″ Westerville – South Hoover Reservoir
- 4.15″ Chillicothe
- 4.08″ Hallsville
- 4.00″ Millfield
- 3.96″ Mount Sterling
- 3.60″ Andersonville
- 3.56″ Salt Fork Lake
- 3.47″ Laurelville
- 3.44″ Trimble
- 3.40″ Nelsonville
- 3.18″ Canal Winchester
- 3.15″ Summit Hill
- 2.97″ Ross County Airport
- 2.96″ Groveport
- 2.93″ London
- 2.82″ Rockbridge
- 2.80″ Albany
- 2.80″ Deer Creek Lake
- 2.75″ Waverly
- 2.71″ Glouster
- 2.70″ Galena
- 2.69″ Lancaster
- 2.64″ McConnelsville
- 2.64″ Reynoldsburg
- 2.61″ Athens
- 2.56″ Corning
- 2.51″ New Albany
- 2.48″ Paint Creek Lake
- 2.48″ Plain City – Jonathan Alder HS
- 2.48″ Quaker City
- 2.48″ Williamsport
- 2.47″ Cambridge
- 2.45″ Pickerington
- 2.44″ Marion
- 2.43″ Columbus – Bolton Field
- 2.41″ Leesburg
- 2.41″ Washington Court House
- 2.37″ Granville
- 2.36″ Columbus – Downtown
- 2.35″ Zanesville
- 2.33″ Newark
- 2.32″ Kimbolton
- 2.30″ Fayette County Airport
- 2.28″ Gahanna
- 2.25″ Apple Valley
- 2.24″ Hilliard
- 2.24″ New Castle
- 2.24″ New Lexington
- 2.22″ Columbus – John Glenn International Aiport
- 2.21″ Senacaville
- 2.14″ Beverly
- 2.12″ Amanda
- 2.12″ Pataskala
- 2.12″ Pleasant City
- 2.08″ Circleville
- 2.08″ Dublin
- 2.04″ Delaware
- 2.03″ Alexandria
- 2.03″ Roseville
- 1.96″ Columbus – OSU Airport
- 1.93″ Mount Vernon
- 1.84″ Coshocton
- 1.80″ Upper Arlington
- 1.76″ Mount Gilead
- 1.70″ Croton
- 1.70″ Galion
- 1.48″ Marysville
- 1.40″ Utica
- 1.20″ Frazeysburg
- 1.14″ West Jefferson
- 1.08″ Kenton
- 0.96″ Beaver
- 0.92″ Lucasville
- 0.48″ Crooksville
