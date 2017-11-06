Better Call Jackson: Getting results after power wheelchair stops working

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People with limited mobility can gain additional freedom with a motorized chair.

Jimm Alvarez of Coshocton contacted us when he felt the provider of his power chair was not being responsive to his complaints.

Now, after numerous communications between NBC4 and the company, Numotion, and five weeks after our original report, a refurbished chair is on the way to Alvarez. The chair provider, Numotion agreed to make the repairs but because of safety issues could not deliver the chair. Numotion has now hired a third party to complete the delivery.

Numotion has worked diligently and been proactive with the Alvarez family, the wheelchair manufacturer and the Ohio State Assisted Technology Center to address any issues they have had with their individually configured power wheelchair. Because the Alvarez home is not accessible through normal entry points, for the safety of all involved, Numotion hired an independent mover to transport the wheelchair for necessary service. Each of the concerns the Alvarez family raised are in the process of being resolved. We look forward to delivering the wheelchair back to the Alvarez’s in the coming days.” Christopher Till Vice President of Communications Numotion

Pat Alvarez says she had reached her limit and didn’t know where to turn.

“I’ve been watching Better Call Jackson for quite some time now and I thought, this is a no-brainer. I’ll get Mike involved and things will get done and that’s exactly what happened and I thank you so much.”, says Alvarez.

But there is more to the story, Jimm says, the throttle on the chair got stuck and it drove him straight into the family oven door, shattering the glass front. They had to use a screwdriver to keep the oven door closed.

“Megan Caldwell from Whirlpool called and she said, ‘we saw the segment on Better Call Jackson and she said the logo on our stove popped across the screen and she said, we can’t do anything to fix your chair but we can sure fix that stove,’” said Alvarez.

Whirlpool went a step further and replaced the range with a new one, at no charge to the Alvarez family.