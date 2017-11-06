Boy, 12, charged with emailing threats to Millersport Elementary

MILLERSPORT, OH (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office has charged a 12-year-old student with making two threats against Millersport Elementary School last week.

The threats were e-mailed to the school on November 2 and November 3. The school was placed on lockdown after threat Thursday.

On Friday, all students in the Walnut Township Local Schools district were dismissed.

According to Fairfield County Sheriff Dave Phalen, the 12-year-old student was arrested Monday morning and charged with two counts of inducing panic. He was released into the custody of his guardians.

“We are thankful the investigation led to the arrest of the perpetrator. We are happy to resume normal school operations,” said Superintendent Randy Cotner.