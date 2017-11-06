Chubby raccoon stuck in sewer grate has to be rescued

ZION, Ill. (WFLA/NBC) – This is the way a lot of us feel on Monday after eating too much over the weekend.

A plump raccoon got stuck in a sewer grate in Zion, Illinois, near Chicago, and officers came to its rescue.

He apparently was doing too much Dumpster diving and paid the price for overeating. This ravenous raccoon was quite the pig.

Rescuers still had trouble getting him out of the grate. Workers from the Public Works Department finally wiggled him out.

Police said he was no worse for wear.

