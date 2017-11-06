Columbus officers found to be within policy of fatal shooting of triple murder suspect

Barry Kirk

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Three Columbus police officers were found to be within policy when they fatally shot a man suspected of killing three family members in the Hilltop area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, the actions of Officers Eric Clouse, Lincoln Green and Jack Snyder were within the department’s Firearms Policy, when they shot Barry Kirk, on November 23, 2015.

On that day, officers were called to a home on South Terrace Avenue, on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they confronted an armed Kirk, who was seen running from the house.

Police say Kirk was shot multiple times during the confrontation with officers. Kirk was transported to Mount Carmel West Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

When officers entered the house where the initial shooting was reported, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds. Three of the victims were identified as John Anders, 31, Christina Anderson, 30, Landon Anderson, 7, and were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Twelve-year-old Kylie Anderson was the only survivor of the shooting. She was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition, where she was later released to other family members.

No officers were injured in the confrontation with Kirk.

