CPD looking for duo that burglarized two Merion Village homes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for two people who burglarized a Columbus home Sunday morning.

It happened around 7am at a home on East Gates Street. Security video shows two men jump a fence and move the surveillance camera out of the way.

Police say they then opened the back door of the home. They managed to get away with the victim’s wallet before the victim’s dog alerted the victim to their presence.

Police say the same two people are also suspected of entering another home on Hanford Street, about two and a half hours later. Police said they said “give me your money” to a woman inside the house.

In the second case, they got away with a purse, cash and credit cards, according to police.

The suspects are described as a white male and a black male. They are believed to be between 15 and 25 years old, stand around 5’10 and weigh 170 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. West in the Columbus Police Burglary Unit at 614-645-2071 or mwest@columbuspolice.org.