Dad, step-mom charged after malnourished six-year-old dies

JERSEYVILLE, IL (WCMH) – A father and stepmother are charged after the death of a six-year-old boy.

The boy died November 3 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville Illinois, KSDK reported.

According to police, the boy and a seven-year-old were deprived of food by Michael Roberts and Georgena Roberts. Police said it was a form of punishment.

KTVI reported the cause of death was failure to thrive due to ‘extreme malnourishment.’

Both are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of endangering the life and health of a child. They are being held on $500,000 bond.