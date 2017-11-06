Firefighters responding to house explosion in Madison Township

MADISON TWP (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion in Madison Township.
Fire crews were dispatched around 4am Monday to the 3300 block of Everson Road East on the report of a fire. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, when firefighters arrived they found that a home had exploded.
No further information was immediately available.
