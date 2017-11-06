Firefighters responding to house explosion in Madison Township

MADISON TWP (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a house explosion in Madison Township.

Fire crews were dispatched around 4am Monday to the 3300 block of Everson Road East on the report of a fire. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, when firefighters arrived they found that a home had exploded.

No further information was immediately available.

Strong smell of smoke in the air on Everson Rd in Madison Twp. FCSO deputy tells me a house exploded. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/LNVF63FoQa — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) November 6, 2017

Difficult to see from where I am — but fire visible in the yard beyond this house. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/QfcK0pcXoi — Olivia Fecteau (@oliviafecteau) November 6, 2017

