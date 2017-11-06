Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage

(WCMH) — Snapchat users across the country are reporting problems logging into and using the service.
According to Down Detector, around 5,000 people reported problems using the app around 4pm Monday. Snapchat acknowledged the issues in a series of tweets.
Snapchat support recommends staying logged into the app. You may have trouble logging back in if you don’t.
No ETA on a fix has been given.
Unable to snap about it, thousands of frustrated Snapchat users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about the outage.