Having Snapchat trouble? Thousands of users report outage

(WCMH) — Snapchat users across the country are reporting problems logging into and using the service.

According to Down Detector, around 5,000 people reported problems using the app around 4pm Monday. Snapchat acknowledged the issues in a series of tweets.

Some Snapchatters are having trouble with the app 😓 We're looking into it! — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

We're aware of the issue and working on a fix🔧 Stay tuned for updates! ⚠️We recommend staying logged into your account. — Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) November 6, 2017

Snapchat support recommends staying logged into the app. You may have trouble logging back in if you don’t.

No ETA on a fix has been given.

Unable to snap about it, thousands of frustrated Snapchat users took to Twitter to vent their frustrations about the outage.

i was in the middle of getting broken up please speed speed — hollie♡ (@vstrashh) November 6, 2017

Acknowledges the issue then an hour later states not to log out….TOO LATE NOW!!!! — Jay Duncan (@JayDuncan_) November 6, 2017