Help 4’s Army fight hunger in central Ohio

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is mobilizing 4’s Army on Friday, November 10 from 6:00am to 6:30pm at the NBC4 Studios, located at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, to collect non-perishable food for Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Volunteers will also staff the Call 4 phone bank starting at 6am.  Viewers can call 614-821-4444 to make credit card donations.

Just a $1 donation can help Mid-Ohio Foodbank provide four meals. Consider donating non-perishable food items that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, such as canned green beans, yams, gravy mixes, pie filling, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, etc. Mid-Ohio Foodbank lists its essential food needs as: chili with beans, canned fruit, tuna, canned vegetables, canned meat, soup with vegetables, and peanut butter.

Donations will stock the shelves for Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s network of more than 650 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior living centers, day care and after-school programs in 20 counties in central and eastern Ohio.

Donate now:

  1. Donate securely online at https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/4sArmy
  2. Make checks payable to and mail to:
    Mid-Ohio Foodbank
    3960 Brookham Drive
    Grove City, OH 43123

Additional Quick Facts

  • For every $1 we receive from a donor, we can provide $10 worth of groceries.
  • For every $1 donated, we can provide four meals.
  • Nearly 525,000 individuals receive emergency food each year through Mid-Ohio Foodbank.  About half of those served are children and seniors.
  • One in 6 of our neighbors and 1 in 4 of our children struggles to access enough food for an active and healthy lifestyle.
  • In the past year, Mid-Ohio Foodbank distributed more than 70 million pounds of food and grocery products.
  • Mid-Ohio Foodbank supplies food and grocery products to about 650 partner agencies (pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, etc.) in 20 central and eastern Ohio counties
  • Hunger exists in our community 365 days a year. We feed our neighbors today — while working every day to end hunger.
  • Especially during the holidays, we all look forward to sharing a meal with our families — our hungry neighbors are no different – they too want to share a hearty meal with those they love.
  • Any shelf-stable food is appreciated. But if you’re looking for some ideas to consider, we suggest:
    • Traditional holiday fare, such as canned pumpkin or cranberry sauce – maybe bring a food you have always enjoyed at your holiday table
    • High protein/canned meats
    • Peanut butter
    • Any kind of beans
    • Rice or other whole grains

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s