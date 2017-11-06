Help 4’s Army fight hunger in central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 is mobilizing 4’s Army on Friday, November 10 from 6:00am to 6:30pm at the NBC4 Studios, located at 3165 Olentangy River Road in Columbus, to collect non-perishable food for Mid-Ohio Foodbank. Volunteers will also staff the Call 4 phone bank starting at 6am. Viewers can call 614-821-4444 to make credit card donations.
Just a $1 donation can help Mid-Ohio Foodbank provide four meals. Consider donating non-perishable food items that go with a traditional Thanksgiving meal, such as canned green beans, yams, gravy mixes, pie filling, mushroom soup, cranberry sauce, etc. Mid-Ohio Foodbank lists its essential food needs as: chili with beans, canned fruit, tuna, canned vegetables, canned meat, soup with vegetables, and peanut butter.
Donations will stock the shelves for Mid-Ohio Foodbank’s network of more than 650 pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, senior living centers, day care and after-school programs in 20 counties in central and eastern Ohio.
Donate now:
- Donate securely online at https://www.midohiofoodbank.org/4sArmy
- Make checks payable to and mail to:
Mid-Ohio Foodbank
3960 Brookham Drive
Grove City, OH 43123
Additional Quick Facts
- For every $1 we receive from a donor, we can provide $10 worth of groceries.
- Nearly 525,000 individuals receive emergency food each year through Mid-Ohio Foodbank. About half of those served are children and seniors.
- One in 6 of our neighbors and 1 in 4 of our children struggles to access enough food for an active and healthy lifestyle.
- In the past year, Mid-Ohio Foodbank distributed more than 70 million pounds of food and grocery products.
- Mid-Ohio Foodbank supplies food and grocery products to about 650 partner agencies (pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, etc.) in 20 central and eastern Ohio counties
- Hunger exists in our community 365 days a year. We feed our neighbors today — while working every day to end hunger.
- Especially during the holidays, we all look forward to sharing a meal with our families — our hungry neighbors are no different – they too want to share a hearty meal with those they love.
- Any shelf-stable food is appreciated. But if you’re looking for some ideas to consider, we suggest:
- Traditional holiday fare, such as canned pumpkin or cranberry sauce – maybe bring a food you have always enjoyed at your holiday table
- High protein/canned meats
- Peanut butter
- Any kind of beans
- Rice or other whole grains