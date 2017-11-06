Man hailed a hero after chasing down Texas church shooter

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, TX (WFLA) – Police said it was help from a good Samaritan that helped bring Sunday’s mass shooting at a Texas church to an end.

After killing 26 people and wounding at least 16 others, officers said they found the suspected shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley, dead in his vehicle, which had run off the road.

Kelley, 26, was chased from the scene of the shooting by the pair of good Samaritans. The heroes said they hit speeds of 95 mph in order to catch him. Kelley was confronted by an armed resident and another man who gave chase in his vehicle.

Driver Johnnie Langendorff said he was just doing what he thought was right. “The gentleman with the rifle came to my truck. He said we have to get him.”

He was talking with the dispatcher during the chase to give them their location.

“The gentleman with me rest the rifle on my head kept it aimed at him,” Langendorff said.

“I just, I did what I thought I needed to do, which was, they said that there was a shooting, I pursued and I did what I thought was the right thing.”

Authorities have not said whether Kelley was shot or took his own life.

He was given a bad-conduct discharge from the air force in 2014, after a 2012 court-martial for assaulting his spouse and their child.