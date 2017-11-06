Mom hit, killed moments after putting child on school bus, troopers say

STARR, S.C. (WSPA) — A mother was hit and killed Monday morning, moments after her child boarded a school bus in Anderson County, South Carolina, officials said.

Authorities say the crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on First Avenue in Starr.

Coroner Greg Shore said a 16-year-old Crescent High School student got on the bus. The student’s mother was talking to the bus driver in the lane of travel when she was hit by a man on his way to work.

Shore said the woman died at the scene of the accident from blunt force trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Joe Hovis said the victim is a 46-year-old Starr woman. He said she was struck by a vehicle traveling west on First Avenue.

The driver is a 38-year-old Starr man. He was taken to AnMed Hospital with minor injuries, Hovis said.

Investigators are reviewing school bus footage.

Anderson School District 3 Superintendent Kathy Hipp confirmed there was a fatal accident at one of the district’s bus stops. Hipp said any student directly or indirectly affected by the accident will be offered counseling and support according to the district’s crisis plan.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

