Ohio firefighter rescues baby from burning apartment

CINCINNATI (AP/WCMH) — An Ohio firefighter says “there was no thinking twice” when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.

Authorities say the fire broke out around 3:30pm Sunday at an apartment in Lockland, a village located about 10 miles north of Cincinnati.

A mother had been cooking when she saw smoke in the kitchen. She was able to get three of her children out, but she couldn’t reach her baby on the second floor.

According to WLWT, the mother called 911 and said her 10-month old was trapped inside.

Firefighter Michael Allen tells WCPO he entered the apartment, found the girl and covered her face with his oxygen mask.

First responders transported the girl to the hospital where she is expected to be OK. WLWT reports the family was displaced and is being assisted by the American Red Cross.