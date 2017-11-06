Ohio holds lottery for hard-to-find Pappy Van Winkle bottles

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Rare bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Whiskey during the Nashville Best Cellars Dinner at the Loews Vanderbilt Hotel on April 25, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for T.J. Martell Foundation )

(WCMH) – The Ohio Division of Liquor Control is holding its second bottle lottery for a chance to purchase a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.

Winners of the lottery will have the right to purchase one of 500 bottles of Pappy Van Winkle available in the state.

More than 8,000 people entered the lottery in 2016.

To enter, you have to get a ticket at any Ohio liquor agency. Once the ticket is obtained, it must be registered online at https://liqagency.com.ohio.gov/bottlelottery.aspx.

According to Cleveland.com, 10-, 15-, and 23-year-old whiskeys will be available for sale. Prices range from $60 to $270, according to Buffalo Trace Distillery.

The 13-year-old Van Winkle Rye will not be available this year due to a one year gap in barrel inventory.

Upon release of the Van Winkle bourbon this fall, Buffalo Trace warns consumers to be wary of online resellers such as Craigslist and other online marketplaces, especially private Facebook groups. “Some bottles they are selling might be counterfeit, filled with lesser whiskey, or worse, something that’s not even whiskey and potentially dangerous,” said Buffalo Trace senior marketing director Kris Comstock. “At the bare minimum, it’s illegal to buy and resell whiskey if you are not a licensed retailer, and we’re not afraid to take action if we find out.”

The Van Winkle line of whiskeys has won a multitude of awards through the years, including the 20-year-old receiving a gold medal at the 2016 World Whiskies Awards; the 15- year-old being named Overall Winner, Best Age Statement Bourbon at the 2016 World Whiskies Awards; and the 12-year-old achieving 96 points at the 2016 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.

