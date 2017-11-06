One injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was injured Monday evening after shots were fired in the Franklinton neighborhood.

It happened shortly after 8pm in an alley near the 200 block of South Souder Avenue.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital. That person’s condition is unknown.

No suspect information was released.

