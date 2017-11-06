Should cursive still be taught in schools?

(WFLA/WCMH) — The concept of cursive writing has been a hot topic for several states across the country.

Multiple research studies in the United States and abroad show important links between handwriting and overall educational development – even with the technological advances today.

Studies show printing, cursive writing and typing on a keyboard are all associated with distinct and separate brain patterns.

In the University of Washington study, students consistently produced more words more quickly with pen and paper than on keyboard and also expressed more ideas.

In Ohio, House Bill 58 was introduced in February, with the goal of making cursive writing a requirement in schools.

The bill adds the following to the state’s educational requirements:

Handwriting instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade to ensure that students develop the ability to print letters and words legibly by third grade and to create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of fifth grade.

“I feel very strongly about cursive writing, but even more strongly about handwriting in general,” said Rep. Slaby, a former educator. “I think it’s important for the children of today to learn how to use a pencil and pen, it’s part of how they learn to read.”

House Bill 58 has been stuck in committee since being introduced.

At least seven states already require schools to teach cursive handwriting. Teaching it is required in Arizona, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

So the big question today is: should all states require students to learn cursive handwriting?