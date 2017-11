COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Two people have died after a two-car crash in south Columbus.

Columbus police are investigating after a car and semi collided in the area of 4569 S. High St. at about 6:30pm Monday.

Police said two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. No information on the victims have been released.

U.S. 23 is closed south of Interstate 270 near the BP gas station as crews continue to work at the scene.