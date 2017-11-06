Voters to decide on future of Berger Hospital in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Local leaders in Circleville and Pickaway County say the future of Berger Hospital is at stake in Tuesday’s election. Voters will decide whether to allow the publicly owned hospital to become a nonprofit and to partner with a larger hospital system.

Pickaway County Commissioner Brian Stewart says operating as a publicly-owned independent community hospital limits Berger’s ability to compete.

“If we are not allowed to get this hospital into a status that allows us to compete with all the other systems in Central Ohio, then we will have problems down the road,” Stewart said. “This is the biggest issue that’s been on a Pickaway County ballot in a decade, at least.”

Berger Hospital has been a part of the Circleville community for nearly 90 years. Mayor Don McIlroy says the issue appears to have widespread support.

“The important thing is that our hospital stays local,” McIlroy said. “It is the largest employer that we have in the city of Circleville and we need to keep that employee base the way it is.”

Berger Hospital has had a strategic partnership with Ohio Health for a couple of years that has led to some efficiencies and increased patient access to certain specialties. If voters approve the issue, it appears most likely that the hospital would negotiate a deal with Ohio Health.

Hospital CEO Tim Colburn says voter approval would provide stability for the hospital and improvements in patient care. “Patients in this area can assume if we get this passed and we form a relationship with a larger organization that we are going to get more physicians to serve this community and we’re also going to want more training and education for the people that support those physicians and treat those patients.”

Colburn says the hospital has about 600 employees and a $40 million economic impact on the community.