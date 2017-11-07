Alert issued for missing man last seen in Lewis Center

LEWIS CENTER, OH (WCMH) — Police are looking for a missing 84-year-old man last seen in Lewis Center.

According to a missing adult alert, 84-year-old George Washington was last seen around 10pm Monday on Aster Avenue in Lewis Center. Police say he drove away from his home and has not been seen since.

Police say he has family in Boardman, Ohio and could be on his way there.

Washington suffers from dementia and may be confused, according to police.

Police believe he could be driving a purple Chevrolet Cobalt with Ohio license plate FDH-9144.