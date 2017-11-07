Anti-gay-marriage clerk to seek re-election in Kentucky

FILE- In this Sept. 1, 2015, file photo, Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis listens to a customer at the Rowan County Courthouse in Morehead, Ky. Davis, who spent five days in jail for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, will run for re-election in 2018, the first chance voters will get to have a say on the controversy that dominated national news. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — The Kentucky county clerk who was jailed for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples will run for re-election in 2018.

An attorney for Kim Davis confirmed she will seek a second term. It’s the first chance Rowan County voters will get to have a say in the controversy that dominated national news in 2015.

Davis stopped issuing marriage licenses following a U.S. Supreme Court decision that effectively legalized same-sex marriage nationwide. Five couples sued her, and a judge ordered her to issue the licenses. Davis refused and spent five days in jail. The state legislature later changed the law so county clerks did not have to sign their name on marriage licenses.

Davis switched parties to become a Republican shortly after the controversy erupted.

