Asked about $1,000 tip to Ohio waitress, Chrissy Teigen says she would do it again

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — More than a week after Chrissy Teigen left a $1,000 tip for an Ohio waitress, the supermodel now says she may do it again.

Tiegen, along with several others, ate dinner at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse, according to dayton.com.

Mikayla Scott was on the receiving end of the large gratuity.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Scott told dayton.com. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Apparently, it went just right.

Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Teigen at the Los Angeles International Airport.

There, she said Scott was especially good at her job.

On the topic of big tips in the future, she said, “The mood might strike again.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend, originally from Springfield.