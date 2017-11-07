Asked about $1,000 tip to Ohio waitress, Chrissy Teigen says she would do it again

By Published:
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Chrissy Teigen attends the 2017 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)

SPRINGFIELD, OH (WCMH) — More than a week after Chrissy Teigen left a $1,000 tip for an Ohio waitress, the supermodel now says she may do it again.

Tiegen, along with several others, ate dinner at a Centerville Outback Steakhouse, according to dayton.com.

Mikayla Scott was on the receiving end of the large gratuity.

“She walked in with all her glam,” Scott told dayton.com. “I was so nervous I was going to do something wrong.”

Apparently, it went just right.

Tuesday, TMZ caught up with Teigen at the Los Angeles International Airport.

There, she said Scott was especially good at her job.

On the topic of big tips in the future, she said, “The mood might strike again.”

Teigen is married to singer John Legend, originally from Springfield.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s