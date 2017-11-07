Body found in home north of downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a home north of downtown Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the home on the 500 block of East 2nd Avenue around 10:33am Tuesday after a report of a man inside ‘not responding.’ Officers found the victim unresponsive.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Columbus medics.

Police say evidence at the scene indicated the victim was murdered.

No further information was immediately released.

This is the 113th homicide in Columbus for 2017.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is encouraged to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 645-4730 or Crime Stoppers at 645-TIPS (8477).