Dad accused of killing son for being gay

LAS VEGAS, NV (WCMH) — A man in Las Vegas has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his 14-year-old son, and the boy’s friends say it was because the son was gay.

According to police, on November 2, Wendell Melton, 53, and his son, Giovanni Melton, 14, were arguing when Wendell pulled a gun and shot Giovanni. Giovanni would later die from his injuries.

Friends of Giovanni say Wendell didn’t like that his son was gay, and even pulled a gun on the boy in the past because he found Giovanni with a boyfriend.

“When I first heard it, I didn’t know how to react. I’m still in shock. I was in shock then and it’s gonna take me a while to get over it,” Mia Hayward told KTNV during a memorial service for Giovanni.

Wendell told police he accidentally shot Giovanni during an argument at the boy’s apartment.

Wendell has been charged with murder, child abuse, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person.