Delaware City Schools levy campaign declares victory

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) – The Delaware City Schools levy campaign has declared victory in its effort to pass an emergency operating levy.

Lots of cheers and excitement at the @DCS_Pacers levy watch party. Superintendent Craft calls it a win, estimating a passage of 60-40 @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/YS9aN1hW4M — Courtney Yuen (@courtyuen) November 8, 2017

The levy is expected to bring around $6 million a year to the district. It will cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $288 per year.

“We know it’s always a sacrifice for families to vote to raise their taxes. On the other hand it’s so important for our kids and the cuts we’ll have to face in the absence of this new money will really be impactful,” said Superintendent Paul Craft.

Craft says the district’s student population grows by about 100 kids per year and is expected to continue to continue that way for a decade.

If the levy didn’t pass, the district said athletics, theater and band could have been eliminated, as well as 42 teaching positions and 16 educational support positions.