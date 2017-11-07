Deputies identify scooter drive killed in Harrisburg Pike crash

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A driver of a scooter was killed after a crash on Harrisburg Pike in Franklin Township, Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:40pm in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike. According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, a pickup truck was driving south on Harrisburg Pike and attempted to turn left. The truck was struck by a scooter, being driven by Jason L. Clark, 40, that was traveling north.

Clark was ejected from the scooter and struck by an unknown vehicle that continued driving north without stopping. Deputies say Clark was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 57-year-old Richard Dotson, did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s