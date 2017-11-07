Deputies identify scooter drive killed in Harrisburg Pike crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A driver of a scooter was killed after a crash on Harrisburg Pike in Franklin Township, Sunday.

The crash happened around 5:40pm in the 1000 block of Harrisburg Pike. According to Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin, a pickup truck was driving south on Harrisburg Pike and attempted to turn left. The truck was struck by a scooter, being driven by Jason L. Clark, 40, that was traveling north.

Clark was ejected from the scooter and struck by an unknown vehicle that continued driving north without stopping. Deputies say Clark was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as 57-year-old Richard Dotson, did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information about this crash is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 614-525-3333.