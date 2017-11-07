Dining hall worker charged with making terroristic threats against Ohio University

By Published:
Curtis Embrey

ATHENS, OH (WCMH) — A worker in a dining hall at Ohio University has been charged with making terroristic threats after police said he planned to “take down” other employees.

According to the Ohio University Police Department, just before noon, Monday, officers were called to Nelson Dining Hall on the report that an employee, later identified as Curtis Embrey, 38, had threatened to “take down” himself and other employees when he arrived at work at 2pm.

OUPD officers arrested Embrey at a nearby parking lot, at about 1:35pm.

Embrey has been charged with making terroristic threats, a third degree felony.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s