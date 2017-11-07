Election Day 2017: What you need to know

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Polling places in Ohio open at 6:30 am Tuesday and remain open until 7:30 pm for voters to cast their ballots.

While many people have already voted during Ohio’s four-week-long early voting period, plenty of others will show up to vote Tuesday.

Those voting in-person on Tuesday can check for their polling locations and voter registration information online. Voters can also view sample ballots online to see the races and issues for which they’re eligible to cast a vote.

Voters will need to bring acceptable identification to the polls. In Ohio, that includes the following:

Current Ohio driver’s license or state ID

Military ID

State or U.S. government photo ID

Voters may also bring either an original or copy of the following items from within the last 12 months:

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check or document

Paycheck

All of those must include the voter’s name and present address and cannot include mailings from the Board of Elections about voter registration.

If voters show up without identification, they can still cast a provisional ballot by providing their driver’s license or state ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. The provisional ballot can be counted once the Board of Elections verifies the information.

Voters without any of that information can still cast a provisional ballot on Election Day, but they must return to the Board of Elections within seven days of Election Day to present valid identification.

