Facebook filling over 100 full-time positions in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ohio (WCMH)– Facebook is looking to fill over 100 onsite positions for their new data center in New Albany.

The full-time positions range from project managers to safety coordinators. You can see some of the open roles here.

Facebook also still has some open spots available for construction and subcontracting work. According to their website, you can apply for these roles on the Turner Construction Company page.

“Over the long term, we typically invest hundreds of millions of dollars in each data center, which in turn supports thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of long-term operational positions,” said Rachel Peterson, Director of Data Center Strategy and Development at Facebook, in a post on their company site.

Later in the post, Peterson also wrote, “When considering a new location for a data center, we look for clean and renewable energy solutions, a strong pool of local talent for both construction and long-term operations staff, and great partnerships within the local community. We found all of this in New Albany.”

The center, which will be located on Beech Road SW, is estimated to open in 2019.