Former Ohio State student sentenced to more than 27 years in prison on terrorism charges

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former Ohio State University student has been sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison for conspiracy to provide and conceal material support or resources to terrorists, and one count of solicitation to commit a crime of violence.

Farooq Mohammad, 39, was an Indian citizen who was an engineering student at Ohio State University between 2002 and 2004, but did not graduate. In or around March 2008, he married a U.S. citizen.

He and three other defendants – his brother, Ibrahim Mohammad, Asif Ahmed Salim, and Sultane Room Salim – were indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2015. The case against the remaining three defendants is pending. They have pleaded not guilty.

Mohammad will be deported from the U.S. upon completion of his sentence, under the terms of his plea agreement.