Hilliard police investigating number of car break-ins, thefts

By Published: Updated:

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Hilliard police say they have seen an uptick in cars being stolen and items being taken out of cars.

“In the past 2 ½ months we have definitely had more stolen vehicles than we have in a while,” said Sargent Suzanne Muraco.

Authorities say it’s happening all over Hilliard, in neighborhoods and even at daycare centers.

“In a particular situation, a parent was dropping off a child at a daycare center. They left their car running because they were only going to be inside the daycare center for ten minutes and their car was stolen,” said Muraco.

Muraco says many of these thefts have similarities.

“There is a similarity in several of the cases is that there is no forced entry into the vehicle and unfortunately in the situation victims of stolen vehicles are leaving their keeps in their cars.”

Police are urging residents to take their safety warning seriously so they don’t become the next victim.

  • Don’t leave your car doors unlocked.
  • Don’t leave your car engine running.
  • Make sure you have your keys with you at all times.

“Criminals are going through cars to try to find the loose change, the wallets and the purses, and while they are digging through it they find a set of car keys,” Muraco said.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen vehicles by neighbors reporting suspicious activity in their community. They remind residents to say something if they see something.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s