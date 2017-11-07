Hilliard police investigating number of car break-ins, thefts

HILLIARD (WCMH) — Hilliard police say they have seen an uptick in cars being stolen and items being taken out of cars.

“In the past 2 ½ months we have definitely had more stolen vehicles than we have in a while,” said Sargent Suzanne Muraco.

Authorities say it’s happening all over Hilliard, in neighborhoods and even at daycare centers.

“In a particular situation, a parent was dropping off a child at a daycare center. They left their car running because they were only going to be inside the daycare center for ten minutes and their car was stolen,” said Muraco.

Muraco says many of these thefts have similarities.

“There is a similarity in several of the cases is that there is no forced entry into the vehicle and unfortunately in the situation victims of stolen vehicles are leaving their keeps in their cars.”

Police are urging residents to take their safety warning seriously so they don’t become the next victim.

Don’t leave your car doors unlocked.

Don’t leave your car engine running.

Make sure you have your keys with you at all times.

“Criminals are going through cars to try to find the loose change, the wallets and the purses, and while they are digging through it they find a set of car keys,” Muraco said.

Police were able to recover some of the stolen vehicles by neighbors reporting suspicious activity in their community. They remind residents to say something if they see something.