House approves national designation for Columbus Veterans Memorial and Museum

WASHINGTON (WCMH) – On Tuesday, the United States House of Representatives passed a bill that will officially designate the veterans’ memorial in Columbus as the National Veterans Memorial and Museum.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Senators Sherrod Brown and Rob Portman are on board.

Republican Congressman Steve Stivers and Democratic Congresswoman Joyce Beatty have been working to get the national designation for quite some time.

“I think it’s a big deal and I’m excited that we’ve done it,” said Stivers.

The project is designed to honor all veterans, no matter where they’re from or when they served.

“It’s going to actually honor the people who’ve served in the Revolutionary War, all the way through today,” said Stivers.

Beatty said she’s proud of the work that’s gone into the project so far.

“This project shares with us bipartisan work can do,” said Beatty.

The lawmakers say Ohio is the perfect place for the museum and memorial because it’s within driving distance for millions of veterans.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity to have not everything in DC, but have it out in the rest of the country,” said Stivers.

The museum is currently under construction in Beatty’s district.

“This museum will honor, connect, inspire and educate all Americans about the unified service and sacrifices of the nation’s 40 million veterans,” said Beatty.

The $75 million project is fully funded with private money and is set to open in summer of 2018.