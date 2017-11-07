John Glenn International opening automated Walking Parking Lot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — John Glenn Columbus International Airport announced the opening of a new parking lot that allows fliers to walk to the terminal.

According to a release from the airport, the new Walking Lot is located near the Fairfield Inn & Suites and is accessible from the arrivals drive exiting the terminal, westbound on International Gateway.

The 296-space, fully automated lot costs $3 per hour or $11 per 24-hour period. Credit cards and cash are accepted.

“The growing number of John Glenn International customers, especially those who prefer parking close to the terminal, will enjoy the ease and convenience of the close-in Walking Lot,” said Elaine Roberts, President & CEO of the Columbus Regional Airport Authority. “We’re happy to offer this new, economical parking enhancement that helps passengers get into the terminal quickly, and with a little exercise before boarding their flight.”

Less than a 5-minute walk to the terminal doors, no shuttle buses serve this lot. Instead Walking Lot customers arrive at the terminal under their own power and in control of their own airport arrival schedule.