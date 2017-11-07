Mayor Ginther will attend meeting with MLS

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 26: Adam Jahn #12 of Columbus Crew reacts after converting a penalty kick to give the Crew a win over the Atlanta United 3-1 on penalties during the Eastern Conference knockout round at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 26, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will attend a November 15 meeting with Major League Soccer on November 15, his office confirmed Tuesday.

Owner Anthony Precourt said in October that the Columbus Crew will move to Austin, Texas unless a new, privately-financed stadium is built in downtown Columbus. Precourt Sports Ventures has owned the MLS club since 2013.

The Crew were the MLS’s first team and have been in their current home, MAPFRE Stadium, since 1999. It was the first soccer-specific stadium built by an MLS team.

