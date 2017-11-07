Meijer expanding home delivery service for the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) – Meijer is adding thousands of general merchandise items to its store-to-door home delivery service as the holidays approach.

The general merchandise items now available through Meijer Home Delivery includes the season’s hottest gifts and toys, as well as wrapping paper, artificial trees and Christmas decorations according to the Grand Rapids, Michigan based retailer. Other items added to a total of more than 70,000 fresh produce, grocery and general merchandise items hand-picked by Shipt shoppers from local Meijer stores include electronics like TVs, tablets, headphones, drones and gaming systems.

“We’ve had tremendous success delivering groceries to our customers across the Midwest, so we are very pleased to offer them the convenience of having their holiday gifts delivered to their doorstep as well,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Whether you are looking for a turkey, toys and gifts or even decorations, our brick–and-mortar stores combined with a personal shopping solution provides something for everyone’s holiday shopping needs.”

Since launching in Detroit last September, Meijer and official home delivery partner Shipt have expanded the personalized service to more than 200 stores in just 148 days. The Meijer Home Delivery service is now on-pace to make more than a million deliveries from its stores by year end, and is now available to more than 10 million households in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

Keyes said one reason the program has been so successful is the company’s ability to offer product selection from its supercenters. A typical Meijer store features everything from fresh produce and grocery to general merchandise items, including light bulbs, diapers and baby items, as well as bulk items, like bags of rock salt and pet foods.

The National Retail Federation expects retail sales in November and December – excluding automobiles, gasoline and restaurants – to increase as much as 4 percent this year, for a total of $678.75 billion to $682 billion, up from $655.8 billion last year.

Because most Meijer stores are open 24-hours-a-day, customers can choose delivery times most convenient for them, which gives people the flexibility to shop and receive orders very early in the morning or late at night.

Meijer has also provided home delivery service members the ability to earn mPerks Rewards that can be redeemed in store, as well as offering sales on hundreds of items each week found through the Shipt app.

Meijer customers can sign up for the service for $99 per year. Unlimited deliveries are free for orders over $35; a flat $7 delivery fee is added to any orders under $35.