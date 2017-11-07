More than 100 people charged in northeast Ohio drug ring

By Published:
Courtesy of the East Liverpool Police Department's Facebook page

EAST LIVERPOOL, OH (WKBN) – Several dozen people are behind bars Tuesday afternoon as Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine announced one of the biggest drug operations in the opioid crisis to date.

More than 100 people are now facing more than 750 charges related to “Operation Big Oak,” an investigation into an alleged fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine drug trafficking ring.

Drug Task Force Leader Detective Lt. Brian McLaughlin said it’s the largest case in Columbiana County’s history.

Out of the alleged four ringleaders, two are in handcuffs — 46-year-old Jermaine Jackson of Garfield Heights and 28-year-old Tremaine Jackson of Cleveland — and two are still at large — 25-year-old Allen Jackson of Cleveland and 30-year-old Anthony Jackson of Cleveland Heights.

Police currently have 22 people in custody. A full list of trafficking suspects in custody as of noon Tuesday can be found on the Attorney General’s website.

DeWine was joined by law enforcement officers from Columbiana County, the Columbiana County Drug Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Services.

The operation was part of the Cuyahoga County “Down The Way” gang, whose distribution network stretched from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

This investigation is still unfolding and people are still being taken into custody.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s