Newark Police: Wisconsin man charged with kidnapping 12-year-old he met online

Christopher J. Forncrook

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Newark police say a man from Wisconsin has been charged with kidnapping after he traveled to Ohio to meet a 12-year-old girl he met online.

According to the Newark Division of Police, at about 6:30pm, Monday, officers were called to the 600 block of W. Main Street on the report of a missing person.

Family members told police a 12-year-old girl had left the residence between 3:00 and 3:30pm to go on a bike ride, but never returned home. This was an odd behavior for the girl, according to her family, who always came home on time.

After investigating, police determined the girl had established an online relationship with Christopher J. Forncrook, 40, from Wisconsin.

Police said the two had planned to meet in Newark, and officers discovered Forncrook had checked into a Dublin hotel the same day.

Later that night, the girl returned home, was evaluated by a medical staff and interviewed by police and other officials about her disappearance.

At 1am, Tuesday, Newark police, with the help of the Dublin Police Department, took Forncrook into custody.

Forncrook was charged with gross sexual imposition and kidnapping. The Licking County Prosecutor’s Office says Forncrook could face other potential charges.

