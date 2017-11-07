Ohio dad was ‘passed out’ as two-year-old boy drowned, police say

SHARON, PA (WKBN) – The investigation into the death of 2-year-old Anakin Gammon has led to the Sharon Police Department filing charges against the child’s father.

David Gammon, 35, is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Investigators claim Gammon’s negligence led to the toddler’s death. They said he was intoxicated and unconscious when Anakin and a 5-year-old child with special needs wandered away.

Gammon told police that he had been “sipping” a Four Loko malt liquor while watching football. He took the children outside and played with them, then said he laid down in the grass to catch his breath and must have dozed off, according to a criminal complaint.

A witness told police a third juvenile came to him, saying he couldn’t find his brothers and his dad, David Gammon, would not wake up. After yelling at and shaking Gammon, the witness was able to wake him up.

The witness said Gammon smelled like alcohol, was confused, and didn’t understand what the witness was trying to tell him.

Investigators estimate that Gammon left his children unsupervised for at least 30 minutes, according to the criminal complaint.

On Sept. 10 of this year, Anakin Gammon was found in a pool less than a mile from his family’s house after he went missing a few hours prior.

The Erie County Coroner officially ruled his death a drowning.

Police found the 5-year-old, unharmed, outside of a Brookfield, Ohio home.

Along with numerous agencies, the Sharon Police Department was assisted by the Mercer County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.