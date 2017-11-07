Ohio passes crime victims’ rights law, Issue 1

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Ohio has passed Marsy’s Law, aimed at expanding the rights of victims of crime.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after 8pm.

With 11.24% of precincts reporting:

  • 478,261 voted YES (83.44%)
  • 94,886 voted NO (16.56%)

Marsy’s Law for Ohio aims to expand crime victims’ rights to more closely match those of the accused. The campaign is part of a multi-state effort. The proposed constitutional amendment assures that victims and their families receive notice of court proceedings, have input on plea deals and other rights.

The measure is championed by California billionaire Henry Nicholas and named for his sister, who was stalked and killed by her ex-boyfriend in 1983.

Similar measures have seen pushback in some states where they’ve passed. Opponents cite unintended consequences, such as law enforcers halting the release of vehicle crash reports for fear it would be unconstitutional.

