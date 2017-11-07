Ohio State drops to No. 13 in second College Football Playoff poll

By Published:
Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) runs from Iowa defensive end Parker Hesse, left, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped 7 spots to No. 13 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season after a shocking loss to Iowa.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson hold the top 4 spots.

The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.

