Ohio State drops to No. 13 in second College Football Playoff poll

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped 7 spots to No. 13 in the second College Football Playoff rankings of the season after a shocking loss to Iowa.

Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, and Clemson hold the top 4 spots.

The final rankings that will determine the participants in the College Football Playoff semifinals come out Dec. 3.

Over the first three seasons of the playoff, a total of five teams have been ranked in the top four of the initial ranking and gone on to reach the semifinals: Florida State (which was second) in 2014; Clemson (first) and Alabama (fourth) in 2015; and Alabama (first) and Clemson (second) in 2016.